FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

ABU DHABI- A delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the Speaker of the FNC, will travel to Kuwait on an official visit on Tuesday, to strengthen the parliamentary ties.

The FNC delegation will include Suhail Nakhira Al Afari, Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Humaid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Khalfan Rashid Al Nayli Al Shamsi, Sumaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Sabreen Hasan Al Yamahi, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, FNC.