legal|04 November, 2019
EU, China to sign an agreement on geographic indications -France's Macron
SHANGHAI- The European Union and China will sign in Beijing an agreement about protected geographic indications, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in Shanghai.
Macron was speaking at a meeting with French and German companies in Shangahi.
Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU's law.
