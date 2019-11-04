  1. Home
legal|04 November, 2019

EU, China to sign an agreement on geographic indications -France's Macron

Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU's law.

Image used for illustrative purpose Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018.

REUTERS/Aly Song
By Marine Pennetie, Reuters News

SHANGHAI- The European Union and China will sign in Beijing an agreement about protected geographic indications, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in Shanghai.

Macron was speaking at a meeting with French and German companies in Shangahi.

Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU's law.

