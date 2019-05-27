Uber appoints new General Manager for Saudi Arabia

Based in Riyadh and overseeing operations across the Kingdom, Gazzaz ’s role will focus on closely aligning Uber’s efforts with Saudi Vision 2030 and helping fuel economic growth in the Kingdom by increasing mobility for individuals. The new GM will also drive operational excellence and build high-performing teams and local partnerships.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Uber today announced the appointment of Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz as the new General Manager for Saudi Arabia. Tasked with leading the next phase of growth for Uber’s ride sharing business across the Kingdom, Gazzaz joins Uber with over 14 years of experience in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his new appointment, Gazzaz said: “I am honored to be a part of Uber’s next chapter of growth at such a transformational time for the Kingdom. Through a number of local initiatives and partnerships such as ‘Masaruky’, Uber is proud to help support its local communities and provide accessible and affordable transport options to millions of Saudis. I look forward to leading our talented team to take our support for Saudi Vision 2030 to new heights.”

Advertisement

Abdellatif Waked, General Manager of Uber Middle East & North Africa, commented: “With extensive experience leading teams in high-growth companies, we are extremely excited that Mohamed Gazzaz is taking over the steering wheel at one of Uber’s most crucial and fastest-growing markets within the Middle East and North Africa region. We are confident that he will help unlock further urban mobility and growth potential across the Kingdom.”

Prior to joining Uber, Gazzaz was Vice President of Business Development and the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at NCB Capital. Gazzaz holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in business from Boston University.

Demonstrating Uber’s dedication to the Kingdom, earlier this month Uber announced its strategic partnership with Takamol Holding. Uber’s largest subsidised transport program globally, the partnership aims to enable working women in Saudi Arabia overcome transportation challenges to and from the workplace by providing affordable, subsidized transportation solutions. Last month, Uber also launched a global first and exclusive feature for Saudi Arabia in the form of “Women Preferred View”, providing women drivers with a choice in selecting a preference to be connected to women riders.

-Ends-

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Press@uber.com

© Press Release 2019