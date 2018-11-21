UAE Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs signs MoU with Dubai Police General Command
Dubai:– The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) and the Dubai Police General Command signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Ministry staff with “Esaad” cards.
Driven by both parties’ commitment to providing happy and innovation-friendly work environments, the MoU expands the Esaad programme to cover the Ministry’s employees, providing them with Esaad cards and notifying companies that employees of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs enjoy the same offers and benefits as Esaad members from the Dubai Police General Command.
His Excellency Sami Mohammed bin Adi, the MFNCA’s Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said: “Signing the MoU with the Dubai Police General Command enhances communication and cooperation among all local and federal entities to provide positive work environments for employees, and extend services that ensure their happiness and improve performance and productivity.”
For his part, Dr Al Sallal Saeed Bin Huwaidi Al Falasi, Director of the Dubai Police Department of Administrative Affairs, asserted that signing the MoU with the MFNCA, as well as with other entities, follows clear directives from H.E. Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who underlined the importance of cooperation and partnership with local and federal government entities to bring happiness to their employees. Dubai Police is looking forward to this exceptional experience with the Ministry.
Esaad is a loyalty programme providing offers, discounts and benefits for its members in order to boost their loyalty to their institutions and improve quality of life in recognition of their service and dedication to their organisations and Government departments.
-End-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.