UAE Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs signs MoU with Dubai Police General Command

Dubai:– The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) and the Dubai Police General Command signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Ministry staff with “Esaad” cards. Driven by both parties’ commitment to providing happy and innovation-friendly work environments, the MoU expands the Esaad programme to cover the Ministry’s employees, providing them with Esaad cards and notifying companies that employees of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs enjoy the same offers and benefits as Esaad members from the Dubai Police General Command.

His Excellency Sami Mohammed bin Adi, the MFNCA’s Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said: “Signing the MoU with the Dubai Police General Command enhances communication and cooperation among all local and federal entities to provide positive work environments for employees, and extend services that ensure their happiness and improve performance and productivity.”

