Two new Radisson Blu for Radisson Hotel Group in the UAE

With plans to reach 100 hotels and 20,000 rooms in operation across the region by 2020, the group is keen to accelerate the expansion of its Radisson Blu brand in the UAE. Both the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain are set to open in January 2019 – with both hotels undergoing extensive upgrade works as part of a full conversion plan.

Radisson Hospitality AB, publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, is delighted to announce the signing of two hotels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Signed in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) , the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain will play a key role in the group’s growth in the Middle East.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re delighted to grow our presence in the UAE with two marquee hotel signings in the capital. We also welcome this strategic relationship with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) . The UAE remains one of our key focus markets in the Middle East, and these hotels give us the chance to cement our position in the country with Radisson Blu , which remains the largest upper upscale brand in Europe and a leading brand in its segment in MEA.”

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche will be located on the capital’s prime Corniche Road, the city’s renowned waterfront location. Featuring 327 rooms and suites, the landmark hotel will also offer guests 11,000sqm of private beach land, as well as an extensive dining and entertainment offering – featuring eight international restaurants, two cafes, four bars and a nightclub. The meeting and events space will include two ballrooms, a boardroom and six meeting rooms, covering more than 2,000sqm.

Leisure facilities will include three swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and a beach club with watersport activities. The hotel will be located close to the city center and 36km from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain will be situated in one of Al Ain’s many historic properties based in the city center. It will be just a few minutes journey from the central district, the main shopping area, and just 25km from Al Ain International Airport. Featuring 202 rooms, the hotel will include suites and villas, four restaurants, six bars and two cafes. The extensive leisure facilities will include two swimming pools, four tennis courts and treatment rooms. For meeting and events, the hotel will have a space that covers more than 1,200sqm – including a ballroom, four meeting rooms and a garden area perfect for outdoor events. Al Ain has many nearby leisure attractions, such as Al Ain Zoo, the Camel Souk, a golf club and Hili Fun City.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.

Radisson Rewards™ is a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offer exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings place people at the heart of everything we do and treat every meeting or event as more than just a date in the calendar. Designed around three key commitments – Personal, Professional and Memorable – delivered through bespoke services, Radisson Meetings create successful and unique experiences for our guests.

More than 95,000 team members work globally for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

