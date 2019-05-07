Senior appointments at PTV Group MENA to expand in Saudi Arabia and UAE

The company also appointed Matthew Fulcher as the Regional Finance Manger. He has more than 16 years experience in the Finance and Accounting domain at international level with software companies across MEA, APAC and UK. He will drive all financial activities for PTV Group MENA and support business growth in the region. He joins from Aveva Solutions in Dubai.

Dubai: PTV Group, a market leader in software solutions for traffic and logistics, has appointed Michel Waked as the Head of their Saudi and North Middle East operations. With over 15 years regional experience in the transport sector covering traffic engineering and parking, transport management studies, airports designs (airside and landside), highways and busi designs; Michel joins PTV Group MENA from WSP where he worked as Associate Director. He will be responsible for expanding PTV’s business in Saudi Arabia where the company works with leading Ministries, Agencies and Engineering Houses in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

According to Andrea Petti, managing director, PTV Group, Middle East, India and Africa,“Both Mittchel and Mathew join our team at a significant stage of our growth in this region. As connected autonomous vehicle strategy and traffic and logistics management solutions to address growing urban populations become a central focus for regional governments, we have seen an uptick in our business. Our technology makes mobility of people and goods more efficient, safer and better for the environment. Be it optimising routes, simulating virtual scenarios, modelling city networks or predicting traffic flow, we can do it all. With a strong team in place, we look forward to a great year ahead.“

The company improves transport and logistics – by using world-class software, data and scientific know-how gained from four decades of experience in planning and optimising the movement of people and goods. Recognised as global market player with German technology, PTV Group helps cities, companies and people save time and money, enhance road safety and minimise the impact on the environment.

-Ends-

PTV. The Mind of Movement.

PTV Group takes a holistic approach that integrates all aspects of traffic, transport and logistics to create and promote sustainable mobility. Recognised as global market leader,

PTV develops intelligent software solutions for transport logistics, traffic planning and traffic management. Thus cities, companies and people save time and money, enhance road safety and minimise the impact on the environment. Based on its unique expertise in every facet of mobility, PTV ensures that people and goods arrive at their destinations safe and sound, and on time.

More than 2,500 cities deploy PTV products. Trips and routes for over one million vehicles are planned with our software. The European transport model, which encompasses all passenger transport and freight movements in Europe, is developed using PTV software. We currently have more than 800 colleagues worldwide committed to driving the high performance of our products. PTV’s headquarters, located in the heart of the Karlsruhe technology region, house the company’s centre of development and innovation. From here, PTV plans and optimises everything that moves people and goods worldwide – it's the central idea which has accompanied the Group since its foundation in 1979.

The PTV business is managed worldwide in six regions: Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, MENA (Middle East, Africa, India), Asia Pacific, Americas.

© Press Release 2019