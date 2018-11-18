Sandooq Al Watan scouts for national talents across all sectors

The new initiative embodies the organisation’s commitment to achieving the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, who has called for investing in local talents, and benefitting from their innovative ideas and creative energies to maintain the Government’s development momentum, all the while setting solid foundations for a balanced knowledge economy.

Abu Dhabi:– Sandooq Al Watan launched the “National Talents” initiative, which aims to scout for the brightest minds, identify those with talent and leadership skills in various sectors, and train them to take the lead in Government and private institutions in the future.

“National Talents” targets talented young nationals, the best among whom will be shortlisted – in collaboration with the Fund’s strategic partners – based on their leadership skills, which would qualify them to lead major Government departments and private companies in the UAE. It seeks to provide an environment that would enable them to explore best practices and future trends across various sectors.

“We are always on the lookout for pioneers, innovators and creative minds in all fields,” said Mohammed Taj Al Deen Al Qadhi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan. “We are working to establish an environment that helps develop their skills and empower them to play a bigger role in achieving the aspirations of our wise leadership. The ‘National Talents’ initiative adds to our track record of initiatives, which were specifically designed to enlist talented individuals and provide a platform for them to develop their talents and hone their skills.”

The initiative includes developing programmes on administrative and leadership skills that cater to participants’ needs and interests. The programmes would also provide the necessary support, orientation and training for qualified candidates, presenting practical opportunities for potential candidates.

About Sandooq Al Watan

Sandooq Al Watan is a community initiative launched by a group of prominent Emirati businessmen that seeks to develop skillsets among the national workforce and establish a knowledge economy. The initiative promotes a sense of social cohesion in Emirati society. The initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision for a sustainable development and a better future for the country and its citizens. It reflects the private sector’s commitment to social responsibility and highlights its critical role in supporting development projects, initiatives, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Sandooq Al Watan seeks to attract investments and community contributions, steering them towards comprehensive sustainable development efforts. The Fund also adopts innovative initiatives that benefit the key sectors it operates in. Abu Dhabi Investment Company will oversee Sandooq Al Watan’s investments through innovative strategic approaches that ensure the sustainability of its current and future plans, ensuring returns in the long term.

