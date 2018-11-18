Real Search offers buyers services at Bahrain’s Gulf Property Show

Real Search currently manages over 3000 units, and is striving to continue to lead in the sector of property and facility management. Properties managed by Real Search include Dar Al Salam Port in Reef Island; The Breaker, the highest pre-cast tower in the Middle East; The Treasure in Dilmunia Island, MEED’s National Residential Project of the Year for 2018; 360, in Durrat Marina, The Grand, The Tweet and Business Bay in Seef District, The Homes in Hamala, Spark Residence and Storm in Juffair, The One, La Vida, Dar Tower and Plus Tower in Busaiteen, The Nest in Sanabis and Dragon Apartments in Diyar Al Muharraq.

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain’s leading property and facility management company, Real Search will be offering a range of services to buyers and renters of properties at Gulf Property Show – Avenues Bahrain.

Each property managed by Real Search is provided a 24 hour service ranging from security to concierge services. Real Search’s services include extensive research for home buyers, assessing the community that best fits the buyer, factoring in lifestyle and matchmaking a suitable home . The company provides added value advice including assistance with décor and furnishing to match the client’s requirements. Whether it is for rent or sale, the properties managed by Real Search are diversified to cater all clients.

Advertisement

Real Search General Manager, Abdulrahman Alkooheji says “ Gulf Property Show is Bahrain’s largest and leading event for property and real estate development. The brand of the platform is very strong, so the addition of the mall event fulfills our business goals to promote our company’s capabalities to ensure that buyers and renters get the best value out of their investment and ensure convenience of living in their dream home.”

“Real Search’s team of multinational professionals listen to the clients and offer financial advice along with detailed reports to the properties they have invested in. From home staging to online listing and viewing, their agents are equipped with all the necessary tools to market properties invested in for sale or rental. This invaluable service will enhance the investor experience at Gulf Property Show ” comments Jubran Abdulrahman , Managing Director of organisers HCE.

TThe Gulf Property Show carries the strategic sponsorship of El Mercado Village and the strategic organizational support of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Bahrain (RERA), Survey and Land Regulatory Bureau (SLRB) and the Urban Planning and Development Authority of Bahrain.

HCE have partnered with Colours Events & Exhibitions for the operational organization of the Avenues – Bahrain event and have added Careem as the Ride Partners to facilitate easy access to the event for visitors.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018