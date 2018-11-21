RAI Energy International selected by Memr for 50MW project in Jordan

SAN JOSE, California: RAI Energy International, Inc. ("RAI Energy"), the global energy development company, announced today that Jordan's Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources (MEMR) selected RAI Energy to develop a 50-megawatt (MW) project in Jordan as part of MEMR's "Initial Ranking for the Qualified Bidders for Direct Proposals Submission for Solar PV Projects/Round III based on Base Proposals (50) MW." RAI Energy was listed as number two in MEMR's ranking. The selection was made as part of an extensive competitive bidding process. RAI Energy looks forward to MEMR's selection of its Alternate Proposals for 100 MW.

RAI Energy will develop the project, to be named Jordan Solar Two, in Ma'an, Jordan. When it enters operations in 2020, the project will generate enough solar energy to supply nearly 40,000 Jordanian households with clean, reliable and affordable electricity and avoid the emission of 75.2 tons of CO2 per year. The project is expected to begin construction in 2019. Jordan Solar Two will be granted a 20-year power purchase agreement with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).