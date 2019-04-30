PepsiCo appoints head of its Snacks operations in Saudi Arabia

Mosalam, as Gulf-Levant Foods Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, will seek to capitalize upon growth potential in the Kingdom and Gulf Markets, while delivering on PepsiCo investment opportunities in the region. In his role, he will also drive positive social impact for the company in Saudi Arabia, in line with the country’s economic and societal vision. Additionally, Mosalam will be responsible for leading the PepsiCo foods strategy for the region.

Prior to his current role, Mosalam was the General Manager of the snacks portfolio for PepsiCo in Egypt and North Africa. He has been with PepsiCo since 2003 and was assigned several senior commercial roles across the beverage and snacks operations in Egypt, where he led on several transformational projects for the former North East Africa (NEA) unit, establishing supply chain end-to-end network design, execute capacity investments, organization excellence programs, and best in class go to market models.

Speaking on the appointment, Mike Spanos, CEO for PepsiCo AMENA, said: “PepsiCo has a long and proud 60-year history in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Tamer is an accomplished operating executive with a strong track record of success in PepsiCo. He is the right leader for our business as we work with the citizens of Saudi Arabia to deliver Vision 2030. We have high expectations for the growth and development of our snacks portfolio under his leadership.”

“After 15 years with PepsiCo, I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to lead our business in a market with such strong growth potential.” said Mosalam. “Throughout my career with PepsiCo, I have focused on transformational projects that drive revenue growth and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. I am excited to build on our existing foundation and strengthen our relationships with customers, consumers and the public sector.”

