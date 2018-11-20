Dubai Shopping Festival dates extended by a week
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: There will be more reasons to celebrate this year as Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, has announced that this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be extended by an extra week, now running from 26 December 2018 until 2 February 2019.
Back for the 24th edition, this year’s shopping extravaganza will be the longest in its successful history, bringing shoppers even more exciting events, promotions and opportunities to enjoy rewarding shopping experiences across the city. Bargain-hunters will enjoy additional retail sales, deals and discounts from a diverse range of top global brands, along with mega raffles and more chances to win life-changing prizes from luxury cars, gold and cash.
In addition to the series of exciting sales and promotions, DSF will also offer an extensive line-up of exciting events and activities for visitors to choose from including concerts by music icons, spectacular fireworks shows and free-to-attend family-oriented activities in malls and activations by leading brands.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most popular festivals in the Retail Calendar and is enjoyed by thousands of residents and tourists alike each year. Such was the success of last year’s festival, and we’re bringing it back bigger and better than ever before with an elongated, five-week programme of events, promotions and family entertainment. From deep discounts on a host of top-name brands, to life-changing opportunities to win and a packed calendar of world-class entertainment, Dubai will be a truly special place to be this Dubai Shopping Festival.”
For more information on this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival, please visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dsf or check out @DSF
-Ends-
About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)
With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.
Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector. It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.
For further information, please contact:
Dubai Tourism
mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae
[+971] 600 55 5559
[+971] 4 201 7631© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.