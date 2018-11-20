Dubai Shopping Festival dates extended by a week  

Back for the 24 th edition, this year’s shopping extravaganza will be the longest in its successful history, bringing shoppers even more exciting events, promotions and opportunities to enjoy rewarding shopping experiences across the city. Bargain-hunters will enjoy additional retail sales, deals and discounts from a diverse range of top global brands, along with mega raffles and more chances to win life-changing prizes from luxury cars, gold and cash.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: There will be more reasons to celebrate this year as Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, has announced that this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be extended by an extra week, now running from 26 December 2018 until 2 February 2019.

In addition to the series of exciting sales and promotions, DSF will also offer an extensive line-up of exciting events and activities for visitors to choose from including concerts by music icons, spectacular fireworks shows and free-to-attend family-oriented activities in malls and activations by leading brands.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most popular festivals in the Retail Calendar and is enjoyed by thousands of residents and tourists alike each year. Such was the success of last year’s festival, and we’re bringing it back bigger and better than ever before with an elongated, five-week programme of events, promotions and family entertainment. From deep discounts on a host of top-name brands, to life-changing opportunities to win and a packed calendar of world-class entertainment, Dubai will be a truly special place to be this Dubai Shopping Festival.”

