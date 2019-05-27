Dubai Air Navigation Services, Dubai Aviation City Corporation to help prepare Al Maktoum International Airport as site for new training academy
Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) has announced the signing of a strategic new leasing agreement with the Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC). Under the terms of the agreement, dans will establish its first training facility within Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) (DWC). The agreement was signed by H.E. Mohammed A. Ahli, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and CEO of dans, and H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of DACC in the presence of Suzan AlAnani, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) and Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO, dans.
Once fully established, the new dans’ Training Facility will offer a diverse portfolio of training courses that address all technical, operational and theoretical subject matters in the field of Air Traffic Management (ATM). The facility primarily focuses on creating a global training hub from within the Emirate of Dubai that has the capacity to train individuals who are already experienced in the ATM sector and are keen towards further enhancing and developing their operational aptitude and skills, in addition to individuals who are looking to start a career in ATM.
H.E. Mohammed A. Ahli, Director General, DCAA and CEO, dans, said, “In line with the economic vision set for the Emirate of Dubai and in alignment with our dedication to support the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ‘connecting minds to build a better future,’ and to support the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, dans Chairman, the launch of the new dans’ Training Facility will mark a very important and unparalleled milestone in the history of the UAE’s ATM sector. The signing of this strategic new leasing agreement, which identifies the location of the academy, is a crucial positive step in the right direction for the academy--whose name shall soon resonate across local, regional and international fronts for being the leading operational training provider synonymous for quality driven contemporary taught operational courses. The academy shall open its doors to professionals working in and outside of the UAE to help enhance their skills. Moreover, operating such a unique facility that is specialized as such from within the UAE, also supports our efforts in preparing and equipping Emirati talent with the necessary skills required to succeed in an ever-growing ATM sector, which continuously requires keeping up with the fast pace of innovation and development. On that note, we would like to express our appreciation for the continuous support coming from the DACC as led by H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, the Executive Chairman. The DACC serves as a catalyst in making this initiative happen, especially now that we have identified Al Maktoum International Airport as the location of the academy from where all future operational trainings will commence.”
The courses set to be offered at the new dans’ Training Academy includes operational courses in the ATM Sector that range from foundation training, rating & qualification training towards validation, first competency assessments, subsequent training and competency assessments leading to additional endorsements and qualifications, professional aviation development courses, emergency continuation training, to refresher/remedial & supplementary ATM trainings.
H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, stated that this project embraces the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, who said that ‘we are not building the largest airports in the world, we are building the aviation capital of the world.’ The establishment of a world-class aviation training academy that is locally developed addresses this vision and will establish a legacy for the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. The DACC is proud to be associated with the DANS project where learning and innovation go hand in hand to benefit the UAE’s Aviation industry.
dans is the air navigation services provider that manages Dubai’s and part of the Northern Emirates’ airspace--offering air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, including the World’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger numbers-Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) is the owner of both the Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, and the free zone authority within Dubai South. Under its umbrella, DACC operates four leading government entities--dans, DAEP, Dubai South, and Dubai Airports Corporation.© Press Release 2019
