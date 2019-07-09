Arkema to further extend its presence in Saudi Arabia with the acquisition of ArrMaz 

ArrMaz offers tailored and sustainable solutions for the specific and ever-changing needs of its customers in a variety of industrial markets. In Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ArrMaz offers a wide range of additives in the mining market to help optimize grade recovery and process performance in mining operations. It operates a new state-of-the-art plant located in Al Jalamid, producing specialty surfactants to support the growth of the Saudi phosphate industry.

United Arab Emirates - On July 1 st 2019, Arkema completed the acquisition of ArrMaz, a global leader in specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to this acquisition, Arkema will support the development of its customers in the region with top quality technical and logistics services.

“ArrMaz is very excited to be joining forces with Arkema. ArrMaz Gulf Chemicals has been serving the Kingdom’s growing phosphate industry since 2010, and the combination of Arkema’s and ArrMaz expertise will enable us to create new solutions for our valued customers and new opportunities for our dedicated employees in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Dave Keselica CEO ArrMaz

“Leader in specialty surfactants, we have been active in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2014 serving major customers for the domestic market and exporting oilfield chemicals to neighboring countries. This acquisition will boost Arkema position in the region.” stated Jean-Francois Chesneau, Global President of surfactants and additives, Arkema

In the region, Arkema is operating a blending plant and storage in oil additives. More broadly, the Group is involved across the oil and gas value chain, from offshore production to refineries, shipping and sales at the pump. For example, our Rilsan® biobased polyamide 11 and our Kynar® polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) are used in the transportation of oil and gas, and our sulfur-based chemical expertise enables desulfurization in the final step in the refining process. The Group also provides products for the odorization of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to make them detectable in the event of leaks. Finally, its range of products includes custom solutions for drying and purification with the Siliporite® molecular sieves as well as polymerization initiators such as Luperox® organic peroxides.

“Arkema has been supplying the oil and gas, petrochemicals and construction markets of Saudi Arabia for more than 30 years and has developed strong relationships with key customers. With the acquisition of ArrMaz, Arkema will further strengthen its presence in the Kingdom.” said Abdelkader KADRI – CEO Arkema Middle East

With Arkema’s strong expertise in specialty surfactants and formulation, this acquisition will combine two organizations that are highly complementary and will support customers’ development in this region.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. arkema.com

