oil and gas|03 November, 2019

Saudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing

Aramco kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Sunday

A security personnel stands before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019.

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
By Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad, Reuters News

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said on Sunday the state oil giant would continue to meet its global oil supply demand after it lists on the Riyadh bourse.

Rumayyan was speaking after Aramco kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Sunday, officially announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse, Tadawul.

Rumayyan also said the local listing was a reflection of a strong global position.

"Listing Aramco on Tadawul proves its strong position among global markets," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad Editing by Frances Kerry)

