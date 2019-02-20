NEW DELHI — The leading retail company in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, LuLu Group has ambitious plans for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country opens to foreign investment and welcomes investors from across the globe.

This was disclosed by Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of LuLu while attending the India Saudi Business Forum meeting in Delhi on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Elaborating on the group’s expansion plans, Yusuff Ali said, “We are upbeat about the vast investment opportunities laid open in the Kingdom, thanks to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We have already announced that as part of our expansion plans, 15 new hypermarkets will be opened in the Kingdom by 2020 at an investment of SR1 billion.”