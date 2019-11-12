Indian Oil in talks with Rosneft to import Russian oil

ABU DHABI - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is in talks with oil major Rosneft to explore possibility of importing Russian oil, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have taken very small quantities from Russia in the past which cant be considered significant so we are trying to explore if we can increase the Russian crude volume coming to India...We are in discussion with Rosneft and we are hopeful that something should work," Singh told reporters at an energy conference.