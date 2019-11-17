Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI- Heads of state, ministers, policymakers, prominent business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from Africa are descending on Dubai for the Global Business Forum, GBF, Africa 2019 which officially kicks off on Monday (tomorrow). Held under theme "Scale-Up Africa", the fifth edition of the two-day forum is organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Chamber, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. GBF Africa 2019 is the largest event of its kind in the region, focusing on Africa’s vast economic potential and exploring new avenues of cooperation between UAE businesses and their African counterparts.

Among the high-level attendees at GBF Africa 2019 are: George Weah, President of Liberia; Danny Faure, President of Seychelles; Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe; Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, Prime Minister of Mozambique; Ruhakana Ruganda, Prime Minister of Uganda; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai; Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber; Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber; and Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, President of Dubai Business Women Council, among other prominent speakers. Commenting on the forum, Hamad Buamim said, "We have high expectations for the fifth edition of GBF Africa and look forward to engaging with our African partners and discussing new ways to strengthen and expand UAE-Africa economic ties in the future."