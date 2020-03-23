Airbus signs credit facility for $16.1bln, withdraws 2020 guidance

PARIS - Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA announced new steps on Monday to bolster its financial position as a coronavirus pandemic cripples the travel industry, including the signing of a credit facility for 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion).

The European planemaker added it was withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance, dropping a proposed 2019 dividend that had a cash value of 1.4 billion euros and suspending funding to top up staff pension schemes.