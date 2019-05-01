Air Arabia to launch direct flights to Malaysia in July

Air Arabia , a leading low-cost carrier from the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region has announced plans to launch daily nonstop flights from its hub Sharjah to Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The announcement was made by the Emirati budget carrier during a joint promotional campaign with Tourism Malaysia, a leading organisation under the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

It will be the first direct flight from the region to Malaysia by a low-cost carrier, said a statement from the Sharjah carrier.

Air Arabia will be launch its direct flights on Sharjah-Kuala Lumpur sector starting from July 1.

The seven-hour flight will operate daily. Flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport at 2.55pm local time arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 2.25 am local time.

On return, the flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3.35am and arrive in Sharjah at 6.50am.

Flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 9.20pm and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8.50am local time. The return flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9.55am and arriving in Sharjah at 1:10pm local time.

The campaign will run across the GCC, Iraq and Egypt market, said Datuk Musa Hj. Yosuf, director general of Tourism Malaysia, after signing the deal with Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2019 in Dubai.

The campaign aims to promote the enhanced connectivity between Malaysia and the Middle East in line with the goals of the country’s Visit Malaysia 2020 initiative, which seeks to attract 30 million tourists and around Dh89 billion ($24.2 billion) in tourism receipts by the year 2020, he stated.

Air Arabia will operate its brand new Airbus A321 neo LR aircraft on this route with a capacity of 215 seats, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

