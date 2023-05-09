PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that trade restrictions imposed by Ukraine's neighbours in eastern Europe were "absolutely unacceptable", and that Kyiv expected "strong" European decisions to remove them.
At a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, he said such trade restrictions were harsh, protectionist and played into the hands of Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.
