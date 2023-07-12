President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his country needs long-range weapons to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and that he would raise the issue at talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In comments while in Lithuania for meetings with NATO leaders, Zelenskiy thanked Biden for a decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions, saying they were needed for Ukraine's defence and to help take back Russian-occupied territory. (Reporting by Olena Harmash and Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



