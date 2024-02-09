President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named former army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a "Hero of Ukraine" on Friday, a day after the popular general was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war to date, a decree published on the president's website showed.

Zaluzhnyi, widely seen as a national hero for overseeing Ukraine's war effort throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, was replaced by ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on Thursday. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)



