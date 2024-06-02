Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had discussed Kyiv's defence needs with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"We discussed what's key: the defence needs of our country, the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defence system, the F-16 coalition, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

