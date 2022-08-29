Social media
UK and Europe
August 29, 2022
ECONOMY

Euro zone banks face rising risks through 2023 - French Banking Federation

INFLATION

German inflation hits nearly 50-year high in August

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Netherlands in favor of banning Russian tourists from EU

OIL AND GAS

Norway to spend less from oil fund, finance minister says

EMPLOYMENT

UK health workers to vote on pay offer - union

UTILITIES

Germany open to discuss EU price cap, economy minister tells European peers

OIL AND GAS

EU sets sights on energy market reform as prices soar

AIRLINES

Finnair partners with Qatar Airways in search of new routes

IMMIGRATION

Kremlin slams EU talk of visa ban on Russians

