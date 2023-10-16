The Bank of England must not consider the fight against high inflation to be over simply because the pace of price growth has slowed, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday.

"It is important that we do not declare victory prematurely, just because movements which are relatively mechanical in headline inflation are working their way through," Pill told an event hosted by the OMFIF central banking forum.

He also said market expectations for future inflation expectations showed the BoE could not be complacent.