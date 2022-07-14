Water supplies will resume this month in the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Mariupol, state news agency TASS cited the Russian-designated mayor, Konstantin Ivaschenko, as saying.

Ivaschenko, whose appointment to the post has not been recognised by Ukraine, added in Wednesday's comments that authorities plan to resume operation of the city's passenger port that links to Russia's Rostov-on-Don and Black Sea cities.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



Reuters