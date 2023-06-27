Russia's mercenary Wagner group is preparing to hand over heavy military equipment to the defence ministry, RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday, following the end of a brief mutiny at the weekend by the mercenary fighters.

In a unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin's authority, the Wagner fighters had advanced on Moscow on Saturday, demanding the sacking of Russia's military leadership over what they see as the poor handling of the war in Ukraine.

They then abruptly ended their rebellion and headed back to base under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)



