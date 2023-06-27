European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said Tuesday it was "unlikely" policymakers could say soon when interest rates had peaked as they battle stubbornly high inflation, and pledged yet another hike in July.

"It is unlikely that in the near future the central bank will be able to state with full confidence that the peak rates have been reached," she said at the start of an annual gathering of central bank chiefs and economists in Sintra, southern Portugal.

She added that "barring a material change to the outlook, we will continue to increase rates in July".