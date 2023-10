LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will head to Saudi Arabia later on Thursday where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his spokesperson said.

Describing Saudi Arabia as an important regional partner, the spokesperson told reporters: "Later this afternoon, he's going to fly to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

