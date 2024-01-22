The former wife of Britain's Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer, just months after undergoing an operation for breast tumour, her spokesman said Sunday.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," the spokesman said in a statement.

The cancer was discovered after the 64-year-old underwent tests requested by a dermatologist shortly before she was due to undergo a breast reconstruction operation following a mastectomy.

Ferguson, who thanked the medical team supporting her, had several moles removed and analysed, one of which was cancerous, the spokesman said.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages," he added.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma," said the spokesman.

Affectionately known in Britain as "Fergie", Ferguson still shares a manor near Windsor Castle with Andrew.

He has stepped down from royal duties following a sex abuse scandal linked to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Ferguson is no longer a working royal, the news comes at a time when the royal family has been rocked by health issues.

King Charles will undergo prostate surgery next week, forcing him to cancel public engagements.

At the same time, his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, is recuperating in hospital after abdominal surgery.

Her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, 41, has postponed some engagements.