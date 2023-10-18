British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government still expected inflation to "keep falling this year," after September data showed annual consumer price inflation was unchanged from August's 18-month low.

"As we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year," Hunt said in a statement.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Sarah Young)



