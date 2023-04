British finance minister Jeremy Hunt has appointed Andy Haldane, Anna Valero and Jonathan Symonds as new members of his economic advisory council, the government said on Tuesday.

Haldane formerly served as the Bank of England's chief economist, while Valero is a senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics. Symonds has been chair of the board of drugmaker GSK since 2019. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by David Milliken)