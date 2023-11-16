Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron travelled to wartime Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.

Former prime minister Cameron, who was named as Britain's new foreign minister on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelenskiy's office that he wanted to underscore London's support for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East that he said had drawn global attention away from Ukraine's war with Russia, which is now in its 21st month and with no end in sight.

"The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help," he said.

Britain has been a close ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.

"What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support... but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes," Cameron said.

He added that Britain would work with its allies "to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine".

The Ukrainian statement did not say when the talks took place. Strict security measures in place because of the war mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released only some time after they have happened. (Reporting by Dan Peleschuk and Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth and Gareth Jones)



