KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's combined grain and oilseed exportable surplus could total 50 million metric tons, Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, Ukraine's largest agribusiness group, said on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine can harvest a total of 76 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)