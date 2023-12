Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Wednesday in a previously unannounced, the Norway government said in a statement.

Zelenskiy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store will hold meetings on the continued support for Ukraine, among other things, the government said.

Leaders from all five Nordic countries are set to meet in Oslo on Wednesday. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)