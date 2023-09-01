Two Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian town of Kurchatov, home to a nuclear power plant in the Kursk region, early on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

Emergency services were assessing the damage suffered by an administrative building and a residential one in the attack, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Starovoit did not mention any potential damage to the Kursk nuclear power plant or give details of the targeted buildings. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



