Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted on Monday that Russia will lose the war that still rages in his country, one day after Denmark and the Netherlands promised to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war," Zelenskiy said in a speech before a large outdoor crowd in Copenhagen. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)