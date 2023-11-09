Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved a state budget for next year, planning for 4.6% economic growth and setting a deficit at about $43.58 billion, lawmakers said.

The budget revenues are set at 1.77 trillion hryvnias ($48.4 billion) while spending is planned at 3.35 trillion hryvnias. Next year, more than half of all Ukrainian budget spending is planned for the defence sector to fund the war effort against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Alison Williams)



