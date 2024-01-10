Ukraine's grain exports this month so far have reached 1.42 million metric tons, up 16% from last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season so far have fallen to about 19.9 million tons from almost 24 million at the same stage last year, the data showed.

Exports have included almost 8 million tons of wheat, 10.6 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

By Jan. 11 of the previous season, Ukraine had exported 8.7 million tons of wheat, 13.5 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

In January 1-11, 2022, Ukraine exported 1.22 million tons of grain, the ministry said.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)



