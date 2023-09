Ukraine’s draft budget for 2024 puts the deficit at 1.548 trillion hryvnias ($14.84 billion) and increases defence spending to 1.685 trillion hryvnias, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Budget revenues are expected to be 1.560 trillion hryvnias ($42.24 billion), he said on the Telegram messaging app after the government approved the draft budget. ($1 = 36.9290 hryvnias) (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena)