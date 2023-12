Ukraine's army chief Valery Zaluzhniy said on Monday that the situation on the front line had not reached a stalemate.

Answering a question about whether he considers the battlefield situation a stalemate, he replied "no", Ukraine's RBC media reported.

He declined to comment on whether Ukraine would continue counteroffensive operations during the winter due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)