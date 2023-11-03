Ukraine has harvested more than 67 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said 47.2 million tons of grain and about 20 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed. The harvest ends late this year, depending on the weather.

The volume included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 398,200 tons of peas, 17.1 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested 4 million tons of rapeseed and 11.3 million tons of sunseed.




