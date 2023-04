Kyiv is wrapping up preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces waging war in Ukraine and broadly speaking is ready for it to go ahead, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday.

"As soon as there is God's will, the weather and a decision by commanders, we will do it," he told an online news briefing, without giving a date for when the counteroffensive would start. (Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)