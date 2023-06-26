Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the European Union on Monday to "accelerate Russia’s defeat" by stepping up support for Ukraine.

Kuleba, who was attending a meeting with EU foreign ministers, said on Twitter the fact that tanks had moved towards Moscow during a thwarted coup showed that "Ukraine will win".

"At #FAC (Foreign Affairs Council), I urged the EU to accelerate Russia’s defeat by stepping up support for Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.

