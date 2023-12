Kyiv plans to produce a million reconnaissance and attack FPV drones and more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones next year, Ukraine's minister for strategic industries said on Wednesday.

"All production facilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins," Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Telegram messenger.

The figure includes at least 1,000 drones with a range of more than 1,000 km (620 miles), he said.

