President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that the heads of all Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers were being dismissed from their jobs amid concerns about corruption.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement on Telegram messaging app.

He said top general Valery Zaluzhny would be responsible for implementing the decision. (Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Tom Balmforth)



