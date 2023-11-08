Ukraine's military intelligence agency said it conducted an operation with resistance forces in occupied eastern Luhansk region to kill Russian-backed lawmaker Mikhail Filiponenko with a car bomb on Wednesday morning.

"A special operation to eliminate Filiponenko was implemented jointly with representatives of the resistance movement. As a result of the morning explosion, Filiponenko died on the spot," it said on Telegram messenger. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Tom Balmforth and Tomasz Janowski)