Ukraine's air defence shot down 34 out of 35 Russian drones launched in a major overnight attack on 12 Ukrainian regions, the air force said on Thursday.

Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in several waves from about 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 3:30 a.m., the air force said in a statement.

Air alerts in many Ukrainian regions in the centre, southeast and north lasted for hours. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Stephen Coates)



