Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 32 out of 44 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched into Ukraine early on Wednesday, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The main target (of the attack) was the southern parts of the Odesa region - the region's port infrastructure," the Air Force said.

