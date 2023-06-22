President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.

In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners.

"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."

Zelenskiy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on.

The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)



